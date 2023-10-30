National Games 2023: Goa Puts Up Its Best Foot Forward As Pencak Silat Secures Medals

Discus throw action at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday. |

The inclusion of pencak silat in the National Games has helped Goa showcase their best-ever performance in the Games. Goa secured one gold and six bronze medals on the final day of pencak silat competitions which was held here at the Campal Sports Village.

Goa won a total of one gold, one silver and 11 bronze medals from pencak silat taking their total tally of medals to 22 already which is 17 more than what the state managed to secure in the previous edition. In the final categories of weightlifting at the Campal Sports Village, Purnima Pandey of Uttar Pradesh clinched the weightlifting gold medal in the 87+ women’s category, lifting a total weight of 222kg.

Kerala’s Ann Mariya MT secured the silver with a total lift of 206kg and Yogita Khedkar of Maharashtra took the bronze lifting 198kg. In the final event of the weightlifting competition, in the 109+ category men, Vipan Kumar of SSCB won the gold lifting an aggregate weight of 348kg. Tamil Nadu’s S Rudramayan won the silver medal with a total lift of 343kg and the bronze medal was secured by Gagandeep Gill of Punjab who lifted a total of 339kg.

Table Tennis results in National Games:

Table tennis also got underway at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium with the team matches starting on Sunday. In the men’s category, West Bengal beat Haryana 3-0 in Group A, while Maharashtra beat hosts Goa 3-0 in the same group. In Group B, Delhi edged out Telangana 3-2 while Uttar Pradesh also beat Assam in the same scoreline.

In the women’s category, West Bengal beat Tamil Nadu 3-0 with Indian international Mouma Das winning her match against Selena Selvakumar in Group B. In the other match of the group, Madhya Pradesh defeated Goa 3-0. In Group A, Maharashtra beat Haryana 3-1 with Diya Chitale winning her rubber against fellow international Suhana Saini. In the other match of the group, Delhi beat Karnataka 3-2. In the second round of Group B, West Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh 3-2 for their second win.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)