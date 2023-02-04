e-Paper Get App
National Dressage: Sophie Andhyarujina emerges champion at Amateur Riders' Club event

Sophie Andhyarujina topped the CDN children 1 dressage category astride Belvedere. Inaara Luthria finished behind the champion while Jai Singh Sabharwal finished with the bronze, at the Amateur Riders’ Club

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Sophie Andhyarujina topped the CDN children 1 dressage category astride Belvedere. Inaara Luthria finished behind the champion while Jai Singh Sabharwal finished with the bronze, at the Amateur Riders’ Club hosted the National Dressage organised by Amateur Riders' Club, at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Friday. In CDN children 2 Dressage section, Anaya Vazirani topped taking both the first and second positions with Tarini Lodha finishing third.

Results: Children 1: 1. Sophie Andhyarujina (Belvedere/68%), 2. Inaara Luthria (Equinox/66%), 3. Jai Singh Sabharwal (Carna De la Bryere/65%); Children 2: 1. Anaya Vazirani (Big Red/62%), 2. Anaya Vazirani (Knight Hood/ 61%), 3. Tarini Lodha (Winston/ 61%); Young Rider: 1. Shlok Jhunjhunwalla (Halchal/70%), 2. Aadya Rao (Belle Z/67%), 3. Niharika Singhania (Cardinal/66%); CDI Intermediate: 1. Gaurav Pundir (GSE’ Escobar/64%), 2. Abhishek Chopra (Serrano/ 57%), 3. Ariana Dhond (FREIXENET 81/56%)

