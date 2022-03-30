National carrom championship: Karnataka’s M Vinod rallies to down LIC’s Prakash Gaikwad

M Vinod of Karnatak rallied after losing the first game to beat LIC’s Prakash Gaikwad 15-25, 17-11, 23-18 in Round One of the 49th LIC of India-Senior National carrom championship at the Shree Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Hall, Dadar (East) on Wednesday.

This event is being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and hosted by the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA).

Vinod’s compatriot B Rajesh also encountered a stiff challenge from Bihar’s Md Barkatali, but managed to snatch a close 25-1, 7-25, 25-14 win.

In another match that went the distance, YDS Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh got the better of V Shivananda Reddy (CCSCSB) recording a hard-fought 25-17, 14-23, 20-14 victory.

Meanwhile, World Champion and top seed Prashant More of Reserve Bank of India warmed up nicely blanking Rajasthan’s PK Sethi 25-0, 25-0. More’s teammate and fourth seed Zaheer Pasha also enjoyed a good outing defeating Bengal’s V. Rupesh Rao 25-0, 25-7, while eighth seed Irshad Ahmed of Vidarbha outplayed Goa’s Ganpat Gosavi romping to a 25-0, 25-0 win.

