National Athletics Championships 2019-20: Punjab’s Harmilan Bains sets a new meet record

Mumbai: Girls stole the show on the second day of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) National Athletics Championships 2019-20, setting 7 new records in the 13 disciplines contested at the Priyadarshini Park, Malabar Hill in Mumbai here today.

Harmilan Bains of Punjab completed the 1500 m race in 4:27:84 seconds, bettering the previous record of 4:40:07 seconds in the College Girls category.

The other highlight of the day was Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep S, breaking the 800 m run record by a fraction of a second in the Senior Boys division.

The day witnessed a total of 12 previous RFYS final records were broken, thus taking the number of new records up to 22 in the 70 events over the last two days.

As the day progressed, South Zone continued to reinforce their supremacy bagging 17 gold medals as opposed to 9 each for North and East Zones.

New Records: Girls: (200m Sub Junior): Sandra Sabu (SMVHSS, Poonjar, Kerala) – 25:82 Sec; Seniors (5000m): Kajal Sharma (Nari Shiksha Niketan Inter College, Lucknow) – 18:09:68 Sec; College: (1500m): Harmilan Bains (National College of Physical Education, Punjab) – 4:27:84 Sec; Shot put: Shiksha (RED Sr Sec School, Haryana) - 14.24m; Long jump: Abhirami VM (St. Joseph’s HSS, Tamil Nadu) - 5.48m; High Jump College: Jishna M (MES Kalladi College, Kerala) - 1.73m

Boys (800m Senior): Pradeep S (Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu) – 1:54:29 Sec; 110m Hurdles: Pravin P Kumar (SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu) – 14:49 Sec; 110m Hurdles: Dibyasundar Das (Kalyangarh Bidyamandir, West Bengal) – 14:27 Sec; College (4x100m): Loyola College, Chennai – 42:94 Sec; 4x400m Senior: Ramappa Junior College, Telangana – 3:28:44 Sec; Javelin throw College: Hemamalini N (SDNB Vaishnav College, Tamil Nadu) – 43.26m