'Nass Kept Bowling Short At Me All The Time': Sourav Ganguly Rekindles His Banter With Former England Captain

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former greats Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain share a long history acrss formats, with the 2002 Natwest Trophy being one of the most significant chapters of the same. With the 2002 Leeds Test also forming part of the folklore, the former captains revived their rivalry from that famous fixture, which India won comfortably.

With centuries from Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar, India piled on 628 in their first innings. The tourists bowled England out for 273 and enforced the follow-on to win by an innings and 46 runs eventually. Rahul Dravid bagged the Player of the Match award for his 148 in the only innings India batted.

Recalling his record in England, Ganguly said as part of the commentary panel for the World Test Championship (WTC) final:

"I had a good amount of success in this country because Nass kept bowling short at me all the time." Hussain responded by claiming, 'You got me out.'

The 'Prince of Kolkata' revealed that the short length was easy to put away on that seamer-friendly Headingley track, adding:

"Because I pitched it up (Sarcastically). I remember in Headingly it was a green seamer and Nass, you were the captain. You made Freddie Flintoff bowl short and bounders at me, and I kept telling Sachin 'Let him bowl that length'. Because the difficult length was the one that was pitched up."

Sourav Ganguly opens up on the recipe to succeed in Test cricket:

Ganguly, who scored over 11000 Test runs, revealed that mindset and relentless practice is key to succeeding in the format. He said during the mid-session show on Star Sports.

"The only thing is that you keep training and you make sure that you're in touch and in a good position when you play Test cricket. Different times, differently. It depended on how my mind was, how confident I felt about your cricket. You practice differently when you play well, you try and keep your energy for the game."

As far as the WTC final result goes, Australia clinched the mace with a 209-run victory.