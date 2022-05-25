Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Indian Olympic Association chief Narindra Batra | Photo: ANI

Narinder Batra on Wednesday resigned as president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Batra is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH)

Earlier, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds.

The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said.

Read Also CBI orders inquiry against Indian Olympic Association chief Narindra Batra