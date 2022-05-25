Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Narinder Batra on Wednesday resigned as president of the Indian Olympic Association.
Batra is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH)
Earlier, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds.
The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said.
