Narendra Singh, Nitin Kirtane, in line for double

Mumbai: Nitin Kirtane was at his best, both in singles and doubles while, making the title round in both the events in the Khar Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Senior State Tennis tournament, here on Sunday.

Nitin made the men’s (plus 45) singles final, beating Siddharth Chatterjee 6-2,6-2 and later paired with Karan Singh to beat Himanshu Bhatia/Neelkanth Damre 6-1, 6-4 to set for a double.

While favourite Narendra Singh, who defeated Rewanth Datta 6-2, 6-2 in the singles,later paired with with Gajanandf Maangle made to fight hard before they overcame Aman Koihli and Vardhan Shah 7-6,6-4 in the plus 35 doubles.