Napoli vs Barcelona UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

The Lionel Messi-led Barcelona will hope to triumph over their Italian counterparts, Napoli. While the Spanish club will be expected to make it through, the Italians are on a strong run themselves. They've won six off the last seven matches, with crucial victories over Juventus and Inter Milan.
One thing that Barcelona will count on is Messi showing up in the encounter after his quadruple against Eibar on Saturday. Despite a whirlwind couple of months of political wrangling, remarkably Barcelona approach this tie sitting top of La Liga and with a spring in their step, in large part due to Messi.
When will the Napoli vs Barcelona Champions League match take place?
The match will take place on February 26, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the San Paolo.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app.
Messi has scored seven quadruples in his career but none executed amid such an intense time of pressure, with the spotlight on the Argentine.
While other players might have sulked or crumbled, Messi delivered with another breathtaking performance that underlined his ability to drag this troubled team through even the most turbulent of periods.
"He's been in this form for 14 or 15 years and he keeps performing like this," said Setien.
"He's a guarantee for any club and for any coach and that's what makes him the best player in the world. He can do things that others can only dream about."
Napoli are enjoying a recent upturn in form after a dreadful start to the Serie A season which culminated in the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti following a 4-0 win over Genk that sent them into the Champions League knockout stage.
Last season's Serie A runners-up have won six of their last seven games.
"Tomorrow (Tuesday), I want a Napoli side that are not afraid," added Gattuso.
"I want to see a team that knows how to battle... You need to stand up to Barcelona - you can't worry.
"I want to see a lively team that plays with joy until the end. Can Napoli win the Champions League? Never say never." It is the first time Napoli have reached the knockout rounds since a last-16 loss to Real Madrid in 2017, while Barcelona are bidding to make the quarter-finals for a 13th consecutive season.
Form:
Napoli - WWWLW
Barcelona - WWWLW
Predicted XI:
Napoli - David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Nikola Maksimovic, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, iego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne
Barcelona - Marc Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati
