'Nam...yaad rakhna': Sachin Tendulkar hails minnows Namibia after upset win over SL in T20 World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Namibia in a special way after the minnows beat Asian champions Sri Lanka on Sunday.

An all-round Namibia pulled off an upset for ages after defeating Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their Group A, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Namibia on their historic win.

"Namibia has told the cricketing world today…“Nam” yaad rakhna!" the Master Blaster tweeted.

Put to bat first by Namibia, they were off to a shaky start. The intent was always visible in the innings but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. In 15 overs, Namibia was at 95/6. But they accelerated in the final five overs, scoring 68 runs. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28 balls) and JJ Smit (31* off 16 balls) helped their side reach 163/7 in 20 overs.

Pramod Madushan (2/37) was the standout Sri Lankan bowler. Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga took a wicket each.

Chasing 164, Sri Lanka were caught by surprise by fantastic bowling from Namibia and some electric displays of fielding. Only captain Shanaka (29 off 23 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 21 balls) could score something decent as the Asian champs were bundled out for just 108 runs and lost the match by 55 runs.

David Wiese (2/16) and Bernard Scholtz (2/18) were the leading bowlers for Namibia. Ben Shikongo and Jan Frylinck also took two scalps while JJ Smit took one.

Frylinck was titled with the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performance. He scored 44 and took 2/26 with the ball.

