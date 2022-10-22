'Nahi khelna tha': Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BCCI ahead of Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match in Melbourne

Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

A war of words has sparked off between BCCI and PCB after Indian board secretary Jay Shah said that the Men in Blue will not travel to the neighbouring nation for the 2023 Asia Cup an will play the event at a neutral venue.

Backing the PCB, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said India should not play a cricket match with Pakistan in Australia when it has decided against sending the team to play in Pakistan.

"Why are you now playing the cricket match with Pakistan tomorrow? Nahi khel na tha. No, we won't go to Pakistan, but we will play with them in Australia. What will happen if you don't play with Pakistan? A loss of Rs 2,000 crore? But is it more than what India matters? Leave, don't play," Owaisi said during a party event.

Don't troll Muslim players

Owaisi said he wants India to win the game on October 23 and wants Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to do their best to "crush Pakistan", but called out trolling of Muslim players if India loses a game of cricket.

"These people will thump their chest if India wins and if India loses, they will start finding whose fault it was. What's your problem? This is cricket. You have a problem with our hijab, our beard and with our cricket," he said.

India will take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.