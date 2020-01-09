Nagpada Basketball Association: Field day for Bandra YMCA

Mumbai: Bandra YMCA men and women teams had a field day winning their respective matches in the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organized NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played under floodlights at the NBA basketball courts, late Tuesday night.

The tournament is supported by Nirban Infrastructure, Tridhaatu Reallty, Khandwani Group and Lokhandwala Developers.

The Bandra YMCA women side rode on the brilliance of Serah S. who shot three crucial three-pointers which guided the team to a 33-23 (Half-time: 17-12) win against Chembur YMCA.

Serah’s teammate Priyanka V. scored seven points. For Chembur YMCA who tried their best to keep pace with the opponents scored through Leanne F. and Rupali D., both shooting seven points each.

In the men’s match, Bandra YMCA comfortably defeated a youthful Don Bosco SC by a 51-27 score line after leading 18-12 at the interval. Sagar S. and Pritish M. were the leading scorers with 12 apiece for the Bandra side, while Mayuresh P. with 12 was the top-scorer for Don Bosco.

Later, in an engrossing and keenly fought men’s encounter, Ghatkopar YMCA showed solid determination to scrape past Income Tax by a close 68-65 margin after trailing 31-32 at the end of the first half.

The feature of Ghatkopar YMCA’s win was the ability of Salman K. (22 points) and Ravi Y. (16 points), both consistently shooting three-pointers. Salman and Ravi scored 15 and 12 points from outside the semi-circle, which gave them a slight edge.

Viraj S. and Harshal P. made useful contributions with 11 points each. Income Tax was well-served by D. Chahar who was the leading scorer with 26 points, while P. Sachdeva chipped in with 18 points and Harish Josh scored 10 points.

Results

Boys (Mini; U-13): Hi-5 SC: 50 (Suraj Gupta 19, Roshan Shiv 11) bt Don Bosco: 25 (Arya K. 10) (Half-time: 20-14). Junior: Dominic Savio: 45 (Dean Martin 13, Shubham Yadav 15, Preet Jafer 9) bt Hi-5 SC: 42 (Yohesh S. 19, Vishal Pal 8) (Half-time: 23-17). Women: Bandra YMCA: 33 (Serah S 9, Priyanka V 7) bt Chembur YMCA: 23 (Leanne F. 7, Rupali D. 7) (Half-time: 17-12). Men: Bandra YMCA: 51 (Sagar S 12, Pritish M 12) bt Don Bosco SC: 27 (Mayuresh P. 12) (Half-time: 18-12). Ghatkopar YMCA: 68 (Salman K 22, Ravi Y 16, Viraj S 11, Harshal P. 11) bt Income Tax: 65 (D Chahar 26, P Sachdeva 18, Harish Josh 10)