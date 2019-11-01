Nadal, Djokovic advances through quarters of Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal entered the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters title after he defeated Swiss Stan Wawrinka in straight sets with 6-4, 6-4 in the French Capital.

Top-seed Novac Djokovic fought patiently in the opening set as he reached the quarter-finals with a 7-6(7) 6-1 win against Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

The Spaniard, will take over the world no.1 tag from Novak Djokovic on Monday, converted two of three break chances to claim his 19th win in 22 encounters against the Swiss.

The 19-time grand slam champion will next face local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(6), making the most from his wildcard status in Paris.

“I think my game worked well. On the return today, for me, it was a little bit difficult,” said second seed Nadal, who called a medical timeout because of a minor stomach bug.

“I think I didn’t return as well as I was doing in previous days. But it’s true that Stan always has a good serve, and difficult to read.”

The result ended Wawrinka’s hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, leaving only Frenchman Gael Monfils and Italian Matteo Berrettini with a chance to grab the last of eight tickets for the Nov. 10-17 showdown.

Monfils, who needs to reach the last four to leapfrog Berrettini in the race to London after the Italian was eliminated in the second round at Bercy, beat Moldova’s Radu Albot 4-6 6-4 6-1.

The Frenchman was a break down in the second set before he started to play more freely and breezed through the decider to set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.