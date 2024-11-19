 'My Retention Wasn't About...': Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Revelation After Being Released By Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
Rishabh Pant started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals in 2014 and captained the franchise in two complete seasons.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on Delhi Capitals not retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Replying to a video uploaded by Star Sports on X as Sunil Gavaskar was discussing the Capitals' possibility of buying Pant back, the 26-year-old said his retention was certainly not about the money.

"When KKR won last year (IPL 2024), Shreyas Iyer was the captain. As I said earlier for Rishabh Pant as well, at times, there could be a disagreement on the fees. Delhi will want him because they will also need to find a captain if Rishabh Pant isn't in their team. So I feel Delhi will definitely try to use the RTM card or bring Rishabh Pant back into their team at the auction."

