My kids know what we do: Delhi Capitals’ David Warner is happy to see his daughters understand the game much better now

IPL team Delhi Capitals’ (DC) opener David Warner has expressed happiness over his daughters’ involvement in the ongoing IPL 2022 and said they are learning a lot from the game.

Warner, who was bought by the Delhi franchise for Rs 6.25cr, scored a whirlwind 38-bal 66 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 12th over and his daughter seemed upset by her dad’s dismissal.

The Australian batsman has three kids—Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose—with his wife Candice. He took to Instagram to express his feelings over his daughter’s reaction to his dismissal.

“God bless, they now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we walk onto that field, no matter what,” Warner captioned the picture.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:23 PM IST