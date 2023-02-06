'My daughters are not on social media': Shahid Afridi on Twitter handle impersonating his daughter 'Ansha'

Days after Shaheen Afridi married Ansha Afridi in a ceremony in Karachi, an account impersonating Ansha with a wedding picture of Shaheen and herself was brought to attention by Shahid Afridi.

"Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account", Shahid wrote in a Twitter post with a screenshot of the the account.

It was only yesterday that Shaheen Afridi took to Twitter to appeal to people not to share pictures of his wedding.

"AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

Shaheen commented on his own Tweet with appeal to stop sharing pictures and to give him and his wife the privacy they asked for.

The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Karachi on February 3. A reception was held soon after the Nikah where cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.