'Must be an Eric thing': Netizens compare Dier's stunt to Man Utd legend Cantona's fight over 'racist' remarks

Tottenham Hotspur's English defensive midfielder Eric Dier was involved in an ugly spat with a fan following the clubs FA Cup defeat against Norwich City on penalties.

Dier climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player's brother. The security had to intervene and take the player away.

The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section.

