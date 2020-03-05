'Must be an Eric thing': Netizens compare Dier's stunt to Man Utd legend Cantona's fight over 'racist' remarks

Tottenham Hotspur's English defensive midfielder Eric Dier was involved in an ugly spat with a fan following the clubs FA Cup defeat against Norwich City on penalties.
Dier climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player's brother. The security had to intervene and take the player away.
The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section.
Watch the video below:
Netizens were quick to react to the incident with one even comparing Dier's stunt to Eric Cantona's infamous fight with a fan who was hurling racial abuses.
"Eric Dier climbing into the crowd to confront a fan, it must be an Eric thing," the user tweeted.
Watch Eric Cantona's complete video below:
Here are some reactions from other users:
The 90-minutes action between Tottenham and Norwich ended in a 1-1 draw. When the match went into penalty shootout, Norwich triumphed over Tottenham 3-2.
Norwich will now play the winner of Derby and Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
On the other hand, Tottenham is slated to face Burnley in the Premier League.
