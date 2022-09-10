Murali Kartik Birthday Special: Here’s what you need to know about the cricketer-turned-commentator

Murali Kartik |

Murali Kartik, who turns 46 (born 11 September 1976), is an Indian cricketer-turned-commentator.

Kartik is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler known for his loopy trajectory and ability to spin and bounce.

The Chennai-born tweaker made his first-class debut in 1996–97 and after a few productive seasons at domestic level, made his Test debut in early-2000 as Anil Kumble's bowling partner.

Short India stint

Kartik made his ODI debut in 2002 and had a short stint before being dropped and missing the 2003 Cricket World Cup because of mediocre performance. He was recalled in late 2003 for limited-overs matches and played in around half of India's matches for a six-month period, as well as one Test after Harbhajan suffered a serious injury.

In late 2004 Kartik played in three Tests as India fielded three spinners, and claimed his only man-of-the-match award in Tests against Australia in Mumbai, but was again dropped two matches later.

Return to India fold

In late 2005, Murli became a regular member of the ODI team for a few months when the International Cricket Council introduced an experimental rule that allowed one substitute to be used, opening an extra vacancy in the national team. However, Kartik was unable to secure his position in the team and the rule was later revoked.

In late 2007, Kartik broke back into the ODI team and took 6-27 in one victory over Australia, but lost form soon after and was again dropped. He has not represented India since then.

Aside from domestic cricket, Kartik plays for RCB in the IPL and has been in demand in English county cricket as an overseas player, representing Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset and Surrey.

Kartik has been part of the IPL commentary team since 2015 and as well as this competition, he regularly commentates on the Indian national team's home games.

