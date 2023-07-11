Munaf Patel Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Career

Munaf Patel. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Munaf Patel, a former India pacer, who turns 40 on July 12 (born in 1983), was a member of the nation's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. An unsung hero of their victorious World cup campaign, as referred to by India's then-bowling coach Eric Simons due to his underrated contributions.

With 11 scalps, he finished the competition as India's third-highest wicket-taker after Yuvraj Singh (15) and Zaheer Khan (21). Munaf's best of 4-48 came in the opening match against Bangladesh in an away game to fire the Men in Blue to an 87-run victory.

The Gujarat-born paceman's sensational delivery to Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the semi-final of the tournament is still etched in the minds of the Indian cricket fans. The right-arm seamer fired a leg-cutter and Razzaq ended up playing the wrong line and lost his off-stump in the process.

He also went on to represent the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 63 IPL matches, he picked up 74 scalps at 22.95 alongside a healthy economy rate of 7.52.

Munaf Patel retired from international cricket in 2018:

Having last played an international game in 2011, the veteran said although there is no regret, he still expressed sadness to be leaving the game when everyone is playing. He told The Indian Express:

"There is no regret; after all the cricketers I played with have retired. Only Dhoni is left! Baki sab done ho chuke hain. So, there is no sadness as such. Sabka time khatam ho chuka hain, ghum hota jab saare khel rahe hote aur mein retire kar raha hota."

He starred in 86 games for India and claimed 125 victims.