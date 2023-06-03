Mumbai's own Diya makes her debut in Ultimate Table Tennis

From the spectators' stands to the main playing arena, budding star of Indian table tennis, Diya Chitale, will make her debut at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Pune from July 13.

It's a dream come true for Diya, who is Mumbai's own and so she will rightly don the Mumbai colours with the U Mumba TT squad while making her first appearance in this big league for the paddlers from India and across the globe.

"It has been a dream to play in this league, and I have made it," said Diya on the sidelines of the auction while talking to the Free Press Journal on Friday.

This league, which is one of the biggest for the paddlers from the country and across the globe, is making a comeback after three years.

"I was a junior and it has been a blessing in disguise for me as this championship came when I made the seniors grade after a three-year gap, and now I am a senior player," stated the baby of the championship, who is just 19 years old.

Always smiling, Diya said, "I am thankful for U Mumba to have picked me.”

“I am sure I will prove myself," Diya assures, who stands just 68.78 cm above the table.

Diya Chitale was recently included in the India squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The right handed paddler is known for her aggressive style of playing and has an ability to completely dismantle the opposition on most occasions.

Talking about her training overseas, she said that each country has their own way of playing and one has to adapt to the standard which suits the individual. "Japan plays a very fast game while Germany has their way, I have learned both and will utilise wherever it is required.”

She played for TTC Langstadt Club in the 4th Division German Table Tennis League. She is a beneficiary of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) run by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Before playing table tennis, she was a state-level skater, however, she took a liking to table tennis at the age of seven and since then has not looked back.

A past student of Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai, she completed her XI and XII from the National Institute of Open Schooling. As of now, she is pursuing a Bachelor in Business Administration via correspondence from a university in Punjab.