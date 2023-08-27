Mumbai: Yuga Sports & Entertainment Unveil Logos Of Pro-Roll Ball League Teams

Pro-Roll Ball League

Yuga Sports and Entertainment, one of the leading sporting companies in the country, has revealed the logos and jerseys of eight teams that will be participating in the much-anticipated Season 1 of Pro-Roll Ball—India’s Premier high-speed league.

The logos and jerseys were revealed to the respective eight franchise owners of Pro-Roll Ball league in an action-packed event at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai.

Pro-Roll Ball League 2023

Pro-Roll Ball is set to be the first-ever international league for the game of Roll Ball, an indigenous sport going global. Pertinent to mention here that international players from 17 countries will be participating in the adrenaline-packed 15-day action that will take place from November 20 to December 3, 2023.

A press conference was also held on the occasion, which was attended by the host of the event Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CEO of Yuga Sports and Entertainment.

During the exciting event, eight franchise owners walked up to a stage, wearing t-shirts with the logos of their respective teams. This was followed by an auction process later in the day, where teams bid for their preferred athletes.

All state-level, national and international players who qualified for the Pro-Roll Ball auctions were also present at the event, besides Coaches, Mentors and Managers who have qualified for the League.

Player auction details

The player auction process was divided into three categories: A, B, and C (International Players). Category A included players who have represented India in any international tournament within the last five years or have participated in three consecutive national tournaments during the same period. Category B consists of players who have participated in three consecutive national tournaments within the last five years or attended any India team qualifying camp. The base prices for both categories were set at Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

The Asian Roll Ball Federation had nominated 34 players for auction for the first season of Pro Roll Ball League. On the other hand, the list of players from ‘C’ category (Foreign Players) include 38 players from countries like Iran, Belarus, Oman, Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, Poland, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, England, Argentina, France, and Brazil. In total, 128 players were nominated for auction in all categories.

