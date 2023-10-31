'Mumbai, Ye Kya Ho Gaya’: Rohit Sharma Shocked To See City’s Polluted Skyline As He Posts Picture From Plane

Rohit Sharma was shocked to see the skyline in Mumbai. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has questioned the air quality in Mumbai after the entering the country's financial capital on October 31st (Tuesday) ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The veteran opening batter took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture from his plane suggested how poor the air quality was.

Mumbai has been in focus in the last two weeks or so for the poor air quality. According to October 31st's data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is 120 as the city continues to witness cloudy skies. England's ace batter Joe Root notably criticized the pollution levels when they were in Mumbai for the fixture against South Africa, claiming that it was 'like eating air'.

Meanwhile, below is Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram story:

Rohit Sharma's story. | (Credits: Insgaram)

Rohit Sharma and co. out to seal semi-final spot against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men have spearheaded India's dream of winning the 2023 World Cup exceptionally well. The hosts have won all six games quite convincingly, with the latest one coming against England despite making a below-par 229 with the bat.

Rohit Sharma's innings of 87 on a tricky Lucknow surface was critical and deservedly earned the Player of the Match award. With Sri Lanka experiencing inconsistency, headlined by a heavy loss to Afghanistan. Hence, India will start as massive favorites for Thursday's clash. The two sides also locked horns during the 2011 World Cup final; hence, there is history.