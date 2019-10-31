Mumbai: WIFA women’s league today

Mumbai: A total of 18 teams will be competing for the top honours in this year's WIFA Women's Football League, which is scheduled to commence at the Cooperage ground from, tomorrow (Friday, November 1)

Mumbai’s Bodyline SC will clash with Pune’s Deccan XI in the opening Group-A match which is set to kick-off at 2.00 pm.

The Groupings

Group-A: Football School of India (Mumbai), Community Football Club of India (Mumbai), Bodyline SC (Mumbai), Deccan XI (Pune), Utkarsh Krida Manch FC (Pune), Riva FC (Kolhapur).

Group-B: PIFA Colaba FC (Mumbai), Spark FC (Mumbai), Samuel FA (Mumbai), South Mumbai United FC (Mumbai), Snigmay FC (Pune), Commandos FC (Pune), Pacangan FC (Satara).

Group-C: Future Stars FC (Mumbai), India Rush SC (Mumbai), Kenkre FC (Mumbai), Football Leaders Academy Sri Ma (Mumbai), FC Kolhapur City (Kolhapur).