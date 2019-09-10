Mumbai warms-up for winters, as 'Mumbai Games' returns with Season 2

Mumbai: Mark your calendar Mumbai, as registrations for Mumbai Games Season 2 are now open, for new sports, news venues, 'max-play' formats and enhanced participant's experience. Matches will be held from November 2019 to January 2020 across Mumbai city.

Organized under the aegis of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), the annual sports extravaganza is set to attract 15,000 sports lovers across age groups. Indian sports legends - Pullela Gopichand, Anjali Bhagwat, and Viren Rasquinha launched the event last year and are a part of the Governing Council.

"Mumbai Games was launched with the intent to get the city together and make them play. It is an initiative to facilitate playing opportunities to all those who love sports and long for it", said Jitendra Joshi, Co-founder, and Director of Sportz Village Xp.

The second-year will see a total of 18 sports to choose from, which includes Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Carom, Chess, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Pool, Run (21k, 10k, and 5k), Shooting, Skating, Squash, Swimming, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, and Yoga.

"Mumbai Games was our initiative to start a sports revolution. The best way to make the city experience the magic of sports and make it a part of daily lifestyle.

With its super-friendly tournament structure, every Mumbaikar, across age groups, skill or social strata, can participate in sports of their choice. Some played to compete with the best, some played for fun and some players to rekindle the lost love for sports", added Joshi.

There have been a lot of inspirational anecdotes from the inaugural season which reaffirms the fact that there is an athlete in most of us looking up for an opportunity to come out and play. The onus is on society to ensure more and more platforms for people to play. Efforts like this will go a long way in making the nation sporty.

"I am happy that our contingent won the inaugural Amateur Division Championship but what makes me happier is that we as individuals have made a difference in each contingent and succeeded in our objective to make Mumbai bond over sports and have Mumbaikars make sports a part of their daily routine.

I have witnessed the change, I see more parents and kids taking to the playgrounds and turfs and make the preparation count for the Season 2", said Pravin Agarwal, owner of NaMo Thane Thunderbolts contingent at Mumbai Games.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.