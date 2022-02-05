Mumbai: Wandashisha, Karen score hat-tricks in PIFA's big win in WIFA Women's League

Ace sharpshooters Wandashisha Marwein and Karen Pais, both hogged the limelight recording a hat-trick of goal each to power PIFA Sports to a thumping 11-0 win against Snigmay FC, Pune in a league match of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground. The others who contributed towards PIFA’s emphatic victory were Sasmita Behera and Trupti Deep, both scoring a brace of goals each and Pooja Kapate chipping in with one.

This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

The strong contenders to emerge champions PIFA Sports dominated play from the start against the visiting Pune outfit and scored at regular intervals to complete a win by a convincing margin.

Attacking midfielder Wandashisha gave PIFA an early breakthrough by netting the first goal in the very sixth minute. She was once again on target scoring her second goal to double PIFA’s lead.

Later, her teammate Karen Pais joined in the scoring action with her first goal in the 34th minute and added another in the 43rd minute. Karen produced another good effort to score her third goal to complete her hat-trick and give PIFA a commanding 6-0 lead at the breather. In between those two strikes, Sasmita hit the target in the 41st minute.

On resumption, PIFA continued to push for more goals and pumped in six more during the second session. Wandashisha scored again in the 49th minute to clinch her hat-trick while Sasmita got her second in the 55th minute. Trupti scored twice in the 53rd and 69th minutes before Pooja Kapate hammered in the final goal in the second minute of added time.

Result PIFA Sports, Mumbai 11 (Wandashisha Marwein 6, 16, 49, Karen Pais 34, 43, 45x, Sasmita Behera 41, 55, Trupti Deep 53, 69, Pooja Kapate 90x) beat Snigmay FC, Pune 0

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:57 PM IST