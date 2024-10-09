 Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In India For First Time From November 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In India For First Time From November 12

Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In India For First Time From November 12

Powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the World Pickleball Championship Series in India will witness the participation of approximately 650 players from six to seven countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore, amongst others leisure activity.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) will host the World Championship (WPC) Series in the country for the first time. The championship will be held from November 12 to 17 in Mumbai, following the highly successful Vietnam and Bali legs, where the Indian teams secured gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the World Pickleball Championship Series in India will witness the participation of approximately 650 players from six to seven countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore, amongst others leisure activity.

AIPA, along with its stakeholders, is dedicated to ensuring the success of the WPC Series in India," AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said.

Read Also
Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024...
article-image

Jan Papi, founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying "India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we’re eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of pickleball both in India & internationally. With AIPA’s initiative to bring WPC to their home, I'm looking forward to experiencing the energy and passion that India brings to this prestigious global championship’’.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here
ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

Pickleball, which blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is one of the fastestgrowing sports globally, and India has seen an increasing number of enthusiasts embrace the game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa From Nepal Becomes Youngest Ever To Climb All 14 Tallest Peaks In The...

18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa From Nepal Becomes Youngest Ever To Climb All 14 Tallest Peaks In The...

Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Returns To Football, Joins Red Bull Group As New Global Head Of...

Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Returns To Football, Joins Red Bull Group As New Global Head Of...

Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League

Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League