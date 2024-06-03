Mumbai: Team Spirit Wins Inaugural Dharavi Premier League

Team Spirit won the inaugural T10 Dharavi Premier League (DPL) beating Team Strikers and bagged prize money of Rs 1 lakh while the runners-up team received a cheque for Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

While the man of the series award went to Pratik from Team Spirit, the best batter award went to Shoyab and the best bowler award to Sameer, both from Team Strikers. A total of 67 sixes and 17 fours added to the excitement of the crowd, with cumulative runs tallied at 1,576. A total of 157 wickets and 77 catches were taken during the league, played for over 25 hours in three days. Over 200 players represented various teams.

The tournament was organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. The tournament was conceptualised to salute the spirit of over one million residents of Asia’s largest informal settlement.

The T10 DPL, divided into six phases across all sectors of Dharavi, had a textbook execution in the first phase for Sector 1 teams with nail-biting finishes, including a super over in the semi-final.

Sector 1 represents the very soul of Dharavi. It is the largest sector, both geographically and in terms of population, and covers Matunga Labour Camp, Shahu Nagar, Sat Chawl, Valmiki Nagar and Kamala Nagar, amongst others.

A skill training kiosk garnered much interest, with youth signing up for training in repair of electronic devices, such as mobile phones and household appliances like air conditioners, beauty and wellness, and sales and retail.

Post-training, these youth will get permanent jobs that match their skillsets. The entire DPL was organised by the people of Dharavi. Apart from the players, the match referee, umpires and groundsmen were all residents of Dharavi.