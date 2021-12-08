Mumbai: Tanishq, Kamya bag U19 singles titles in Kshatriya BKLP badminton tournament

Tanishq Saxena and Kamya Ravi, in contrasting fashion, won the boys’ and girls’ under-19 singles titles respectively in the Jain Foundation-Kshatriya BKLP Badminton Tournament jointly organized by the Kshatriya Badminton Academy and BKLP and played at the Andheri Sports Complex, Andheri.

Meanwhile, Harsh Sharma and Siya Singh clinched doubles crowns winning the boys’ under-19 doubles and girls’ doubles titles respectively and they later combined to win the mixed doubles finals.

In the boys’ summit clash, Tanishq crushed the hopes of Saransh Gajbhiye by racing to a straight games victory. Tanishq played confidently and with some clever play outsmarted Saransh as he went on to score a fluent 21-15, 21-6 victory in 29 minutes.

Earlier in the girls’ final contest, Kamya Ravi was engaged in a tough tussle with Siya Singh before she managed to snatch victory in two grueling games. Kamya who showed nerves of steel did well to come out trumps by registering a 22-20, 21-18 verdict in 38 minutes.

In the boys’ doubles final, Harsh along with partner Malhar Joshi defeated Bhargav Chavan and Harshil Doshi 21-14, 21-16. Siya in the company of Mansee Kareker quelled the challenge from Kashika Mahajan and Sammriddhi Kshatriya posting a 22-20, 21-13 to win the girls’ doubles title.

Later, Harsh and Siya went on to win their second title, as they overcame the challenge from Nimesh Maurya and Samriddhi Kshatriya coasting to 21-18, 21-17 to lift the mixed doubles title.

In the Men’s 45+ doubles finals, the pairing of Alpesh Dani and Himanshu Vaidya got the better of Rajesh Bhanushali and Sanjeev Mahajan 21-18, 21-13 to emerge champions.

Results

Girls U19 Singles Final: Kamya Ravi beat Siya Singh 22-20, 21-18

Boys U19 Singles Final: Tanishq Saxena beat Saransh Gajbhiye 21-15, 21-6

Girls U19 Doubles Final: Mansee Kareker/Siya Singh beat Kashika Mahajan/Sammriddhi Kshatriya 22-20, 21-13

Boys U19 Doubles Final: Harsh Sharma/Malhar Joshi beat Bhargav Chavan/Harshil Doshi 21-14, 21-16

Mixed Doubles Finals: Harsh Sharma/Siya Singh beat Nimesh Maurya/Samriddhi Kshatriya 21-18, 21-17

Men’s Doubles 45+ Finals: Alpesh Dani/Himanshu Vaidya beat Rajesh Bhanushali/Sanjeev Mahajan 21-18, 21-13

