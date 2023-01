Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Representative pic

Follow us on

Follow us on

Shardashram Vidya Mandir English School defeated Vasant Vihar High School by huge 138 runs to clinch the U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 Cricket Tournament for girls.

Opener Ira Jadhav smashed a scintillating century, and in association with Sarathi Bhakare (56) put on 185 runs for the second wicket. Former Test Cricketer Jayantilal Kenia was the chief guest and gave away prizes.

Brief scores

Shardashram Vidya Mandir English: 210-6 (Ira Jadhav 119, Sarathi Bhakare 56) bt Vasant Vihar High School: 72 all out in 16.4 overs (Prisha Deorukhkar 3/5, Madhura Dhadke 2/15, Mugdha Parte 2/4)