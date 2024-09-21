 Mumbai: Season 2 Of Dharavi Premier League Kicks Off With 14 Teams
As many as 14 teams are taking part in the league organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL). The matches are being played at the District Sports Complex ground in Dharavi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Dharavi’s best cricketers will be demonstrating their skills in the second season of Dharavi Premier League (DPL) commenced on Friday. The three-day tournament carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh for the winning team.

“After the success of the first season in May, 2024, we have around 200 players taking part this time around. The tournament is now being organised in Dharavi Sector 2 as per the players’ demand,” said a spokesperson from DRPPL and added that this time the league is being held in six phases in different sectors of Dharavi.

Teams from Kumbharwada, Soshal Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Jeevanjyot Rahivasi Sangh, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and Muslim Nagar are taking part in the league.

The 14 teams played league matches on Friday. The next round of winning teams will be played on Saturday. The winner will get an attractive trophy and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh while the runners-up team will get a trophy and a cheque of Rs 50,000.you

