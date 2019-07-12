Mumbai School Sports Association annual sports event: Stage set for MSSA football

Mumbai: The stage is set for yet another showdown, as all the schools in the city gear up to prove their superiority in sports in the Mumbai School Sports Association annual sports event (2019-20) which is set to unfold at two different venues from July 15 (Monday).

It will be football which is been the cream of all the sports and the under-16 boys and girls will take a break from the four walls of their classrooms to the playing arena.

Cooperage, in Colaba and St Xavier’s ground in Parel are the two selected venues as 32 teams, both in boys and girls will rub shoulders for the title.

Defending champions Apostolic Carmel (girls), Bandra and St Marys SSC, Mazagaon boys will take on their respective rivals as the curtains come down on the much-awaited event of the year.

These teams have been divided into four groups and the toppers of each group will make the cut into the semifinals and clash for the title on July 27 at Cooperage.

“This is one tournament which we all look forward and the name MSSA itself makes it special as this is one of the oldest school sports association in the entire world,” said Ash D’Silva, the skipper of Apolostic, the defending champions who take on Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East (VCW AVM).

“The best part of this championship, is everyone gets to meet different students from across the city and make friends, “ stated the Craig D’Souza, the skipper of St Mary’s Mazagaon.“Oh this is one tournament which I am sure every student looks forward,” said Craig who will lead the side against St Pius X, Mulund in their opener at St Xavier’s ground, Parel on July 15 at 8 am

This league-cum knock-out annual championship has attracted 16 teams in boys and girls sections and will be played in the 12-day affair, as the final is slated to be held on July 27 at Cooperage, Colaba.

This year there is a special attraction as MSSA have added another age group in the name of under-9, which incidentally attracted the maximum number of entries in the different events.“We have included (U-9) which has been almost forgotten, for many years,” said one of the MSSA official while talking to Free Press Journal on Thursday.

This is a very good move and we are happy MSSA have added this age group and it would be great to witness our kids making their first move in sports or in other words, these tiny trots stepping on to competitive arena, “ said Vidya Pawar, one of the parent whose boys will be making his debut.

- FPJ Sports Desk