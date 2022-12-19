e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: Rotary Club of Bombay annual Ananda Yaan Sports Day held

Mumbai: Rotary Club of Bombay annual Ananda Yaan Sports Day held

Around 200 underprivileged elders who are members of this program assembled to take part in a variety of specially curated races

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ananda Yaan the widely acclaimed Elder Day Care program of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) in partnership with Dignity Foundation held its second annual Sports Day today.

Around 200 underprivileged elders who are members of this program assembled to take part in a variety of specially curated races that were as safely competitive as they were enjoyable.

The event was conducted by the Rotaract Club of Atlas University a part of the RCB.

Said RCB President Vineet Bhatnagar, "when the high energy of youth is channelised to provide something meaningful and yet entertaining for underprivileged elders, the result is pure magic".

Adds Ananda Yaan Chairperson Madhusudan Daga , "the Ananda Yaan program was conceived of 5 years ago and implemented in three centres, Byculla, E.Moses Rd and Mazgaon with the focused objective of being a ray of happiness for the underprivileged elders in the evening of their lives. Today was a delightful exhibition of the program meeting it's objectives."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Report: Rehan Ahmed's 5-wicket haul puts England on brink of series...

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Report: Rehan Ahmed's 5-wicket haul puts England on brink of series...

BCCI to hold Apex Council meeting, Rahul Dravid likely to vacate role as T20 coach, central...

BCCI to hold Apex Council meeting, Rahul Dravid likely to vacate role as T20 coach, central...

'Gooooal': Watch Argentine commentator goes berserk after Argentina win FIFA World Cup

'Gooooal': Watch Argentine commentator goes berserk after Argentina win FIFA World Cup

IND vs BAN: Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of India's second Test against Bangladesh: Report

IND vs BAN: Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of India's second Test against Bangladesh: Report

WATCH: Lionel Messi's mother embraces son after Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022

WATCH: Lionel Messi's mother embraces son after Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022