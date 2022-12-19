Mumbai: Rotary Club of Bombay annual Ananda Yaan Sports Day held

Ananda Yaan the widely acclaimed Elder Day Care program of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) in partnership with Dignity Foundation held its second annual Sports Day today.

Around 200 underprivileged elders who are members of this program assembled to take part in a variety of specially curated races that were as safely competitive as they were enjoyable.

The event was conducted by the Rotaract Club of Atlas University a part of the RCB.

Said RCB President Vineet Bhatnagar, "when the high energy of youth is channelised to provide something meaningful and yet entertaining for underprivileged elders, the result is pure magic".

Adds Ananda Yaan Chairperson Madhusudan Daga , "the Ananda Yaan program was conceived of 5 years ago and implemented in three centres, Byculla, E.Moses Rd and Mazgaon with the focused objective of being a ray of happiness for the underprivileged elders in the evening of their lives. Today was a delightful exhibition of the program meeting it's objectives."