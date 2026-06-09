Mumbai Rains Halt Triumphs Knights Vs Eagle Thane Strikers Clash In T20 Mumbai League 2026 At Wankhede

The match between Triumphs Knights MNE and Thane Eagle Strikers was halted due to interruption by Mumbai rains on Tuesday. Shardul Thakur led Thane Strikers had batted for 17 overs before heavy rain forced covers at the Wankhede Stadium. It is a crucial match in the T20 Mumbai League, with both teams chasing for a semi-final spot.

India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and Triumphs Knights MNE opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sylvester DSouza and Parikshit Valsangkar struck early to reduce the Thane Strikers to 35/3.

Sairaaj Patil and Siddhant Singh then re-built the innings with a 94-run partnership. Patil was the run-getter in chief, continuing his good form with a stunning 69 off 46 balls.

Thane had managed to get themselves to 133/5 before rain interuppted play. Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar were at the crease with both having faced just one ball each.