Mumbai Racing: Your Unforgettable Tipped To Win Radha Sigtia Trophy At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Filly Your Unforgettable emerges as the top contender for the Radha Sigtia Trophy during the 15th day of the Mumbai racing season at Mahalaxmi Racecourse | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: Your Unforgettable appears to be the one that appeals most in the Radha Sigtia Trophy, the feature event on the 15th day of the Mumbai racing season to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday.

Compact field promises competitive sprint

The race, though attracting a compact field of just five runners, promises to be an interesting contest with a few capable contenders lining up for the sprint event. Among them, the filly Your Unforgettable looks particularly well placed to make her presence felt.

Consistent recent form boosts chances

The filly has been in fairly consistent form in recent outings. From her last five starts, she has registered two impressive victories and has displayed the ability to quicken well in the final stages of a race. Her recent performances suggest that she is in good heart, and with conditions likely to suit her running style, she could once again be the one to beat in this company.

Yash Narredu adds strength in saddle

Adding to her chances is the presence of the talented and upcoming jockey Yash Narredu, who has been steadily making a mark with several notable rides this season. His familiarity with the Mahalaxmi track and his ability to judge pace in sprint races could prove to be an added advantage for the filly. If she settles well early and produces her customary finishing run, Your Unforgettable could very well live up to her name.

Liban and Foxy expected to challenge

However, the race may not be a straightforward affair as Liban and Foxy are expected to pose serious challenges. Both runners have the ability to produce strong efforts on their day and cannot be taken lightly in what appears to be a closely contested sprint.

Liban, in particular, has shown glimpses of promise in earlier runs and could emerge as a strong challenger if he manages to find a good rhythm from the start. Foxy, on the other hand, has the speed to stay in contention and could make things interesting if she gets a favourable run during the race.

Feature race could produce exciting finish

With a small but competitive field lining up, the Radha Sigtia Trophy may well produce an exciting finish. Yet, based on recent form and consistency, Your Unforgettable seems to hold the edge and may well prove to be the one that the others will have to catch.

Race timings and selections

First race: 5.00 pm

Selections

1. The Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (1)

2. The Euphemia Plate: 1. (1), 2. (7), 3. (8)

3. The Osman Chotani Plate: 1. (1), 2. (5), 3. (8)

4. The Radha Sigtia Trophy: 1. Your Unforgettable (1), 2. Liban (3), 3. Foxy (4)

5. The Indian Navy Trophy: 1. (8), 2. (7), 3. (4)

6. The 1805 Trophy: 1. (14), 2. (13), 3. (3)

