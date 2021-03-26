Mumbai Racing Season: Alastair For Jimmy Bharucha Trophy

Mumbai: In a race with five runners coming with victory under their belt (11-horse race), for the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy, Alastiar appeals the most, on the 16th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Saturday.

In the nine-card race, on the eve of the Indian Derby, Alastiar coming from the champion trainer Pesi Shroff stable, looked solid in his first outing, shooting off from the gates and fighting all the way until beaten close home. That run ought to have brought him on and the notion is that he would have benefitted from that run. He looked a good type and even though he is taking on a tough bunch, Alastair is taken to make amends and go one better this time.

Bengaluru-based Bellator makes his first appearance in Mumbai and is most likely to make it a memorable one with success. He has been consistent in his short career and has progressed well. With two victories from six starts that includes a placing in the Hyderabad Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr2). He is taking on a small set and should easily tackle them to land the spoils. Bellator shapes as the best bet for the day.

First Race: 1.45pm

Selections

1. The Washington Irvine Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. Colosseum (7), 2. Safdar (1), 3. Forever Free (6)

2. The Sonny Brar Trophy (1600m): 1. Bellator (4), 2. Majestic Warrior (3)

3. The Washington Irvine Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Dovija (10), 2. Pezula (6), 3. Dowsabel (9)

4. The Monet Plate (2000m0: 1. Moon River (2), 2. Touch Of Faith (3), 3. Silver Storm (7)

5. The Behram A Engineer Trophy (1400m): 1. Vincenzo (3). 2. Gilt Edge (9), 3. The Bawaji (2)

6. The Osman Chotani Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Minx (1), 2. Melisandre (4), 3. Irish Eyes (10)

7. The Spaniards Inn Plate (1600m): 1. Pride's Angel (11), 2. Black Cherry (8), 3. Goshawk (2)

8. The Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (1200m): 1. Alastair (7), 2. Baby Bazooka (3), 3. Viktorina (5)

9. The Osman Chotani Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Immeasurable (1), 2. Lucky Twenty One (2), 3. Hioctane (7)

Day’s Best: Bellator (2-4)