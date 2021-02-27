Mumbai racing back on home turf; Augustus Caesar appeals the most for RN Kanga Cup, the feature event of the day

Mumbai: Augustus Caesar will hold the edge against the rest in the RN Kanga Cup, as the Mumbai season finally gets back to its home turf here on Sunday.

Six race-card events is line up for the day as the Mahalaxmi racecourse, making it a positive start to the home season as the race track at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse, is in good condition to make a satisfying start to racing. Thanks to the officials involved seem to have done a commendable job under the circumstances.

The long straight too, unlike in Pune, is known to play fair for the horses to rally from behind and go the distance if he/she has it in his/her.

Augustus Caesar, should hog the homecoming, who has recorded three of his six wins on this track is likely to add to his tally.

It is a competitive race and Augustus Cesar may also find it easier than the rest to adapt to this track for his style of running.

He is carrying the top weight and that is not an advantage, but his recent showing in Pune has been of quality. He is pretty seasoned too and should be seen at the business end. The challenge and a game one at that could spring from either Flying Visit or Victorious Sermon and both have had a couple of forward finishes on the Pune track. Trouville is the dark ‘Un but he looked out of sorts in Pune and that is not a good sign.

He has a reputation though and with his ability, he could bounce back anytime. To sum it up, Augustus Caesar is the first pick at good returns.

First race: 3.30 pm

Selections:

1. The Bejan Bharucha Plate (1400m): 1. The Bawaji (2), 2. Anoushka (4), 3. Hioctane (5)

2. The R N Kanga Trophy (1400m): 1. Augustus Caesar (1), 2. Flying Visit (3), 3. Victorious Sermon (5)

3. The Sion F Nessim (1400m): 1. Rambunctious (7), 2. Mount Moriah (2), 3. Daddy's Pride (3)

4. The Manifold Plate (1000m): 1. Belenus (3), 2. MS Boss (1), 3. Jetfire (4)

5. The YM Chaudhry Trophy (1200m): 1. Flying Scotsman (2), 2. The Awakening (5), 3. Ginsburg (7)

6. The VP Koregaonkar Plate (1200m): 1. Pense'e (3), 2. Fuhrer (7), 3. Vincenzo (6)

Day’s Best: Flying Scotsman (5-2)