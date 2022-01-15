Mumbai Races: Miracle best for Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks. Can the unbeaten filly extend her streak to eight winners?

Miracle, the daughter of Multidimensional is all set to extend her unbeaten streak to eight, as the Mumbai season will witness a grand double Classic at the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai on Sunday.

Going by the exploits of this filly she could become the 24th filly to complete the Indian Oak double, as she takes to the starting gates for the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, the main event of the day.

After her maiden win in February, she has raced only in black-type events. She has four Classics, three Gr.1 and one Derby to boot with.

The Pesi Shroff's filly will have four rivals who are still maidens. Among them is Aah Bella and Hela who should be the other followers in this Derby distance.

The other main event is the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, a Grade 3 event of the day in which Awakening appeals the most.

The races will be conducted behind closed doors, without spectators. Only those connected with the conduct of racing such as Committee Members, Stewards, Members of the Board of Appeal, Owners, Trainers and Jockeys etc. will be permitted entry into the Racecourse.

First race: 12.45

Selections

1. The Marchetta Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. On Va Danser (3), 2. Demetrius (1), 3. Hellbent (9)

2. The Homi Mody Trophy (2000m): 1. Victorious Sermon (1), 2. Grand Accord (2), 3. Giant Star (5)

3. The Thumbelina Plate (1400m): 1. Hawk Of The Wind (1), 2. Hooves Of Thunder (2), 3. Supernatural (4)

4. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2400m): 1. Botero (1), 2. Brazos (6), 3. Kamaria (3)

5. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1, The Awakening (5), 2. Aries (1), 3. Chieftan (2)

6. The P D Avasia Trophy(1400m): 1. Petronia (2), 2. Exotique (4), 3. Mix (5)

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. Miracle (4), 2. Aah Bella (1), 3. Hela (3)

8. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy (1200m): 1. Nothing To Worry (2), 2. Dragoness (1), 3. World Is One (5)

9. The Marchetta Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Touch Off Faith (7), 2. Cherished (3), 3. Seminole (2)

Super Jackpot: 4,5,6,7,8,9

1st Jackpot: 2,3,4,5,6

2nd Jackpot: 5,6,7,8,9

1st Treble: 3,4,5

2nd Treble: 6,7,8

3rd Treble: 7,8,9

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:26 PM IST