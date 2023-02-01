e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Pro-40 League: MCC Orange beat MCC Red by 3 wickets at Oval Maidan

Mumbai Pro-40 League: MCC Orange beat MCC Red by 3 wickets at Oval Maidan

Saurabh Paswan starred with the ball for MMC Orange as they beat MCC Red by 3 wickets after successfully chasing down 193 in 20 overs.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Spinner Saurabh Paswan was the star for MCC (Orange) as they beat MCC (Red) by three wickets in the six-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 League, at Oval Maidan.

Opting to bat first, Red did well to hit up 192 before they were all out. Sagar Sethi was their top run-getter with 73.

However, the Orange batters with top order led by Vijay Chaudhary (55) and Shoab Khan (44) took them home with three wickets in hand.

Table topper MCC (Black) having won five out of six outings , maintain their topspot. While B4S Club stay second in the league table, behind table topper MCC (Black).

Brief scores

MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 League: MCC (Red) 192 (Sagar Sethi 73, Aditya VS 30; Ritwik Mohanty 2/23, Saurabh Paswan 2/25, Suhal Ansari 2/9) lost to MCC (Orange) 193/ 7 (Vijay Chaudhary 55, Shoab Khan 44, Raj Kumar 29) by 3 wkts. Man-of-the-match: Saurabh Paswan.

JSF Club 230/9 (Aadil Kagalwala 63, Ismail Kazi 41*; Arjun Ch 3/30, Chetan Wagh 2/29)lost to MCC (Black) 231/6 (Daksh Burman n.o 78, Yash Ramchandani 57) by 4 wkts. Man-of-the-match: Daksh Burman.

B4S Club 290/6 (Ankush Pawan 90, Harsh Patil 75; Rambhajan Rajbhar 2/46, Pawan Sanghani 2/60) bt MCC (Red) 144 (Amit Chauhan 57; Aayush Iyer 4/11, Yashin Shaikh 3/23) by 146 runs. Man-of-the-match : Ankush Paswan.

