Mumbai: Paralympic Athlete Mark Dharmai Becomes 1st Indian To Win Gold At World Dwarf Games

Fighting against all odds, paralympic athlete Mark Dharmai recently scripted history by becoming the first Indian to secure a gold medal in the sport of boccia (doubles) at the World Dwarf Games held in Germany.

The Bandra resident also went on to win four more medals in the same event. The prestigious tournament featured 505 athletes from 22 different countries.

Lifetime membership at Bandra Gymkhana

Dharmai bagged silver medals in discus throw and badminton (doubles) along with bronze medals in badminton (singles) and javelin throw.

Celebrating his inspiring success, Bandra Gymkhana, where he practises regularly, bestowed upon him an honorary lifetime membership.

Megha Kuchik

Who is Mark Dharmai?

From a young age, Dharmai was drawn to sports. His remarkable journey began with his participation in the 2004 paralympic games, where he secured a bronze medal in the 400 metre race.

Over the years, he has achieved numerous milestones, including winning a gold medal in the 200 metre race at the 2010 commonwealth games and a silver medal in the 4x400 metre relay at the 2012 London paralympics.

Dharmai's inspirational story

Apart from his unparalleled wins, Dharmai's story deserves a kudos as he also conquered his physical disability with his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment. His journey has been fraught with challenges and one such setback was the postponement of the World Dwarf Games owing to Covid. Denying to relent, the sportsman embraced physiotherapy and yoga to stay in shape, physically as well as mentally.

Elated over his success and ensuing recognition from Bandra Gymkhana, Dharmai exclaimed, "The gymkhana's lifetime honorary membership will be truly beneficial for my career, allowing me to fully focus on my game without the need to renew my membership.

"The gymkhana provides high-quality wood courts and the members are incredibly supportive. I play badminton with gymkhana players every day and also coach other para players."