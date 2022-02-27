Mumbai: NBA rally to overcome Khal Hoops, Corvuss Academy score easy win

Hosts NBA (Nagpada Basketball Association) youngsters showed strong fighting qualities to overcome Khal Hoops 47-29 in a Junior Boys Under-19 quarter-final match of the Nagpada Basketball Association organised 18th NBA Invitational Basketball Tournament, played at the floodlit Late Bachoo Khan basketball courts, Nagpada. At the break Khal Hoops enjoyed a 16-12 lead.

Basit A. 19 points and Saquib K. 8 points played the key roles as NBA turned things around and seal their win. Vikas K. 13 points and Vivek B. 6 points were the main scorers for the losing side.

In another last eight encounter, Corvuss Academy easily defeated Savio Club by a 75-44 points margin after leading 32-17 at hal-time. Leading Corvuss Academy’s charge to victory was Yogesh Yadav and Prabhat Mishra, both scoring 33 and 25 points respectively. Suraj Gupta added 10 points for the winners. Savio Club scored through Milan M. 16 points and Parth D. 15 points.

Results

Junior boys U-18 (quarterfinals): Corvuss Academy (Yogesh Yadav 33, Prabhat Mishra 25, Suraj Gupta 10) by beat Savio Club (Milan 16, Parth 15) - 75-44 (half-time: 32-17).

NBA (Basit A. 19, Saquib K. 8) beat Khal Hoops (Vikas K. 13, Vivek B. 6) - 47-29 (halt-time:12-16).

Women: Mastan YMCA (Sakshi S. 11, Pooja Doshi 12, Saloni P. 9) beat Ghatkopar YMCA (Mahima C. 8) 42-10 (half-time: 18-2).

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:07 PM IST