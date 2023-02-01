e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: MCA gets ready to host Junior National Carrom Championship 2023 in Dadar

Mumbai: MCA gets ready to host Junior National Carrom Championship 2023 in Dadar

The tournament will be played at the Bharat Scouts & Guides hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar from Wednesday till Saturday.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) will be organising the 47th LIC of India Junior National Carrom Championship 2023.

The tournament will be played at the Bharat Scouts & Guides hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar from Wednesday till Saturday.

This four-day contest has attracted over 350 players from 20 states, who will be seen in action fighting for the top honours during the four-day event, which is being co-sponsored by Bank of Baroda and Indian Oil.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI

Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI

Pathaan fever grips Team India as cricketers watch SRK's blockbuster in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I...

Pathaan fever grips Team India as cricketers watch SRK's blockbuster in Ahmedabad ahead of 3rd T20I...

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire in hopes to make India comeback

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire in hopes to make India comeback

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara begins preparations for Border-Gavaskar series; See Pics

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara begins preparations for Border-Gavaskar series; See Pics

We no longer trust that requested facilities will be provided: Australian on not playing practice...

We no longer trust that requested facilities will be provided: Australian on not playing practice...