Mumbai: MCA gets ready to host Junior National Carrom Championship 2023 in Dadar

Representational Pic |

The Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) will be organising the 47th LIC of India Junior National Carrom Championship 2023.

The tournament will be played at the Bharat Scouts & Guides hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar from Wednesday till Saturday.

This four-day contest has attracted over 350 players from 20 states, who will be seen in action fighting for the top honours during the four-day event, which is being co-sponsored by Bank of Baroda and Indian Oil.

