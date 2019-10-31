Mumbai: Marines cruise to victory

Mumbai: Mumbai Marines produced a solid combined performance and charged to a comfortable 4-1 win against Los Galacticos in a Second Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s groud, Parel.

Los Galacticos took an early lead when against the run of play striker Mazhar Roowala found the net in the very third minute. Mumbai Marines showed tremendous fighting spirit as seven minutes later they restored parity with Sharyash More scoring their first goal and go into the break on level terms at 1-all.

After the change of ends, Mumbai Marines dominated play and scored thrice to run away with the match. Jason Fernandes (40th minute), Sankalp Rajpange (65th minute) and Gaurav More (70th minute) netted the remaining three goals to complete a deserving win for Marines.