Mumbai marathon’s count down begins

Mumbai: Procam International, pioneers of distance running events in India, today announced the launch of registrations for the 17th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), beginning Friday, 26th July 2019.

Asia’s most prestigious marathon will witness 50,000 runners take a step forward in an event that inspires everyone it touches, to #BeBetter. As per tradition, the running extravaganza has set its date for the Maximum City, on the third Sunday of the new year, 19th January 2020.

Over 50,00 are likely to take part in the championship with the 10k now exclusively for women and charity. This year another feature will be the relaxed timing criteria in half marathon for silvers (60+) and runners with disability and the registration begins from Friday, 26th July 2019 from 0700am onwards.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 will continue to be a qualifying race of the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings for 2021. Amateur full marathon participants will get an opportunity to be a part of the world ranking system and be ranked in their respective age group globally

The 2019-20 edition of Procam Slam is launched with renewed vigour and the runners will be rewarded. A runner’s Procam Slam cycle shall commence from the Event he/she first registers and finishes (feature race category only), w.e.f. 1st April 2019.

Unlike any other event in the country, Tata Mumbai Marathon has the privilege of being hosted and launched from the glorious precincts of Raj Bhavan.

Other features

• Full Marathon registrations will open from 26th July 7am and stay open till 29th November 2019 • To register log onto: procam.in/tatamumbaimarathon