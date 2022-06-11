Mumbai kid Shrinivas Darade launches sports website

Shrinivas Darade |

Mumbai: Schoolboy Shrinivas Darade is an ardent sports enthusiast, who avidly follows leading global sports, football, basketball, lawn tennis and motor sports. To pursue his passion, the 14-year-old Shrinivas, a 9th standard student of Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort, Mumbai, has created ‘kidstime.in’, which is an exclusive sports website.

Kidstime.in is the first of its kind of digital platform for kids, which provides an opportunity for sports-minded children to share their enthusiasm and passion for sports and their experiences on various sporting activities.

Speaking after launching the website, Shrinivas said, “this is my initiative and I am getting all the support from friends to run and manage the website and all the encouragement from my parents. I watch a lot of sports, but could not find many friends to talk about the games. But, through this website children from all around the world have a platform on which they can interact with each other, discuss the outcome of matches, about their idols, and their favourite teams/clubs, and most interesting make friends.”

Shrinivas got hooked on sports from the age of three as he started playing tennis and currently represents his school in basketball and was captain of the under-10 and under-12 teams. He also enjoys playing football and cricket and has excellent knowledge of football, F1, NBA and tennis. The young lad Shrinivas is a big fan of the German football team.

Present at the launch was Kim Dominik Wuth, Vice-Chancellor General of Germany, in Mumbai, Markus Weiner, Director International Relations and Peter Deubet, Ex Deputy Director Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Matthias Brosamer, Head of Sports, Asia, FC Bayern Munich.

They were all impressed with Shrinivas and his initiative to create a website which would unite children across the globe and wished him and the digital platform all the very best for its success.