Mumbai: Khar Gymkhana Felicitates MCA For Being Named India's Best Cricket Association For 3 Consecutive Years | Representative Image

Mumbai: Khar Gymkhana hosted a felicitation ceremony to honour the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for being named the Best Cricket Association in India for three consecutive years, marking a significant milestone in the city’s sporting history.

The event brought together prominent figures from Mumbai’s cricketing and sporting fraternity, celebrating MCA’s sustained excellence in grassroots development, infrastructure, women’s cricket, and high-performance initiatives. The achievement further cements Mumbai’s reputation as a powerhouse of Indian cricket.

Welcoming the gathering, Khar Gymkhana president Gaurav Kapadia described the honour as a proud moment for the institution. He noted that Mumbai cricket has long set the benchmark for the rest of the country and praised MCA’s vision, structure, and commitment to excellence in recent years. Former Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani highlighted the enduring strength of Mumbai’s cricketing culture, emphasising its discipline, depth, and consistent production of talent.

He remarked that MCA has successfully modernised this legacy through focused grassroots programmes, increased investment in women’s cricket, and a clearly defined high-performance pathway.