Mumbai: Jamnabai Narsee International Clinches U-10 Division III Title; Hill Spring & Aditya Birla Shine In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

Jamnabai Narsee International (Winners) |

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an exciting finale in the Boys Under-10 Division III category at the MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan, with Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu emerging champions after a closely fought contest.

In the final, Jamnabai Narsee International defeated Edubridge School, Grant Road 2–1 to lift the title. Luca Abraham and Param Hasija found the net for the winners, while Shivaan Sancheti scored the lone goal for Edubridge in a spirited effort.

Edubridge School, Grant Road (Runners up) |

Earlier, in the Third-Place playoff, Utpal Sanghvi School, Juhu secured a 2–0 victory over Billabong High International, Malad, courtesy of goals from Shaurya Desai and Veer Patel.

The Boys Under-8 Division III matches produced several dominant performances. Hill Spring International, Tardeo recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Ryan Christian School, Borivali 9–0. Aveer Garodia, Youraj Sainn and Ibrahim Bhamla struck twice each, while Dveer Tanna, Hitarth Jain and Yuvansh Agarwal added one apiece.

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo impressed with a 5–2 win over Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu. Kabir Merchant scored twice and Kaveer Maheshwari netted a hat-trick to seal the win.

Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai registered a commanding 5–0 victory against Christ Church ICSE, Byculla, led by a hat-trick from David Gregory.

Bombay Scottish, Powai outplayed OLPS ‘A’, Chembur 7–0 with Joshua Jesso scoring four goals, while Shishu Vihar ‘B’ defeated OLPS ‘B’, Chembur 8–0, powered by Vivaan Shah’s four-goal performance.

Cresmonde World School, Andheri beat Universal High School, Tardeo 6–0, and Billabong High International, Malad secured a 4–0 win over Saifi High School.

Other notable results saw JBCN International, Mulund defeat Ryan Christian, Borivali 3–1; Bombay International School, Babulnath overcome JBCN International ‘B’, Chembur 3–0; and A.M. Naik School register a 3–0 win against Mainadevi Bajaj International, Malad. Ascend International, BKC edged St. Stanislaus International, Bandra 1–0, while St. Mary’s International ‘B’, Mazagon beat Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’, BKC 2–0.

Campion School, Cooperage and Don Bosco ‘B’, Matunga played out a goalless draw, as did St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazagon and JBCN International, Mulund. Bombay Scottish ‘B’, Mahim and Cathedral & John Connon, Fort shared the spoils in a 2–2 encounter.

Brief Scores — February 23

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-8 – Division III

JBCN Int., Mulund 3

(J. Shrivastav 2, K. Misra)

bt Ryan Christian, Borivali 1 (K. Singh)

St. Aloysius ‘B’, Gorai 1 (A. Kharjia)

bt Oxford Public School, Kandivali 0

Hill Spring Int., Tardeo 9

(A. Garodia 2, Y. Sainn 2, I. Bhamla 2, D. Tanna, H. Jain, Y. Agarwal)

bt Ryan Christian, Borivali 0

Bombay Scottish ‘B’, Mahim 2 (A. Upadhyay 2)

drew with Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 2 (Y. Agarwal 2)

Bombay International, Babulnath 3

(A. Agrawal 2, V. Dalal)

bt JBCN Int. ‘B’, Chembur 0

A.M. Naik 3

(D. Mehta, K. Arora, A. Kanuga)

bt Mainadevi Bajaj Int., Malad 0

Oxford Public School, Kandivali 1 (D. Garg)

bt St. Gregorios ‘B’, Chembur 0

Bombay Scottish, Powai 7

(J. Jesso 4, N. Seth, Z. Lloyd, N. Thomas)

bt OLPS ‘A’, Chembur 0

Campion, Cooperage 0

drew with Don Bosco ‘B’, Matunga 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 3 (Y. Thakkar 3)

bt AVM, Bandra West 0

Shishu Vihar ‘B’ 8

(V. Shah 4, B. Jain 2, V. Jain, P. Shah)

bt OLPS ‘B’, Chembur 0

Cresmonde World, Andheri 6

(M. Churasia 2, R. Tripathi 2, Z. Razzaq, V. Singh)

bt Universal High School, Tardeo 0

Ascend Int., BKC 1 (G. Naik)

bt St. Stanislaus Int., Bandra 0

St. Mary’s Int. ‘B’, Mazagon 2

(K. Rangwala, A. Shah)

bt Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’, BKC 0

St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazagon 0

drew with JBCN Int., Mulund 0

Kudilal Govindram, Malad 2

(A. Bata, M. Zaid)

bt Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 0

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo 5

(K. Merchant 2, K. Maheshwari 3)

bt Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 2 (N. Makhija, S. Gandhi)

Hiranandani Foundation, Powai 5

(D. Gregory 3, E. Parashar, V. Lakhani)

bt Christ Church ICSE, Byculla 0

Billabong High Int., Malad 4

(A. Gokani 2, P. Bhanushali, T. Sheth)

bt Saifi High School 0

Boys U-10 – Division III (Third Place)

Utpal Sanghvi School, Juhu 2

(S. Desai, V. Patel)

bt Billabong High Int., Malad 0

Boys U-10 – Division III (Final)

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 2

(L. Abraham, P. Hasija)

bt Edubridge School, Grant Road 1 (S. Sancheti)