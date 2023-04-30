Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher speaks out on Gavaskar's advice to rest Rohit Sharma: Here's what he said

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher said on Saturday that team captain Rohit Sharma has not asked for rest in the ongoing Indian Premier League, but will look into it if he does. Rohit has featured regularly in what has been an ordinary campaign for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this year, with the five-time winners currently placed at eighth spot at the halfway mark and requiring a lot to do in order to move up the standings. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had recently suggested that MI and India captain Rohit Sharma should take a break from the IPL in order to keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship final against Australia from June 7–11 at The Oval in London.

Not my call to make

“No, I don't think he should take rest. That's not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he's a very good player and a leader as well," Boucher told the media ahead of MI's clash against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

"If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says, that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break' then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn't done that. So yes, at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play,” Boucher said.

Death over bowling a concern

Boucher admitted that Mumbai Indians have gone back to the drawing board to discuss their death overs bowling after conceding 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings followed by 70 runs off four overs against Gujarat Titans, to end up on the losing side in both games.

“The first game, if we look at it, I spoke about dominating the most of it rather than in that short little period. We sort of repeated that in the second game, which is something that if it happens once, it is a mistake, but if it happens twice, then it is something that we need to address.

"We have addressed it in meetings, there are lots of different ideas on how we are going to try and not do that again,” he said.

The MI coach confirmed that Jofra Archer went to Belgium for a 'minor surgery'.

“Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection,” he said.