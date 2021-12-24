Mumbai: Gear Cricket Clinics beat Sanjeevani Cricket Academy in the Ageas Federal Insurance Cup

Gear Cricket Clinics won the Ageas Federal Insurance Cup after beating Sanjeevani Cricket Academy by six wickets in Mahul, Chembur. In the final of the competition where each team needs to have six U-19 players and five U-17 players, Atharva Bhosle's three for 21 kept Sanjeevani CA to 130 This was despite good knocks by openers Sai Anuragh (50) and Aditya Pabalkar (30).

In response, Harsh Salukhe (42) and Harsh Rane (34) added 71 runs together before Nutan Goel hit 34 off just 16 balls to help Gear CC romp home in style. Aryan Desai was the player of the match while Rane was the player of the series.

Siddid Tiwari of Sanjeevani won Best batsman, Atharva Dakve was given best bowler and Aayush Vartan of Ageas Federal Vengsarkar Academy won the best fielder award.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who had graced the occasion with MCA U-19 selector Atul Ranade, gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Sanjeevani C.A. 130/10 in 20 overs (Aditya Pabalkar 30, Sai Anuragh 50; Atharva Bhosle 3/21) lost to Gear Cricket Clinics 133/4 in 15.4 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 42, Harsh Rane 34, Nutan Goel 34; Aryan Desai 3/37) by six wickets

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:43 PM IST