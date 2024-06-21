Mumbai Football League 2023-2024: Satveer Singh Shine With Brace In Athens XI 7-1 Win Over Soccer A-Z

Athens XI were in prime form and recorded a fluent 7-1 win against Soccer A-Z in a Second Division Group-C match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Leading Athens’ charge was striker Satveer Singh who scored a brace of goals. His teammates Dhairya Raja, Omkar Joshi, Pranav Sankhe and Kayzen Vaz contributed one each while one came courtesy an own goal scored by Soccer A-Z defender Rishikesh Surve who deflected the ball into his own net. Soccer A-Z scored a consolation goal through Shahid Qureshi’s efforts.

In another match of the same division, Iron Born FC Under-12 posted a comfortable 3-0 win against Kapadia Nagar FC Under-21. Strikers Alpesh Wagri, Anwar Ansari and Pranav Dhebare struck one goal apiece to complete Iron Born’s victory.

Meanwhile, Bhavesh FC managed to get the better of Milan FC Under-19 by a 3-1 margin. Bhavesh FC scored through a brace of goals from Pratik Vapilkar and one from Rakesh Dhanu to secure their win. Milan FC Under-19 managed to get one goal through Prathamesh Mahale.

Earlier in the day, Teresarian FC defeated The Sports Gurukul by an identical 3-1 scoreline. Nihal D’Souza played a key role scoring two goals and Yash Kotian added one to help Teresarian FC snatch the win, while Prabhat Shahu scored The Sports Gurukul’s lone goal.

Results – Second Div: Teresarian FC 3 (Nihal D’Souza 2, Yash Kotian) beat The Sports Gurukul 1 (Prabhat Shahu).

Bhavesh FC 3 (Pratik Vapilkar 2, Rakesh Dhanu) beat Milan FC Under-19 1 (Prathamesh Mahale).

Athens XI 7 (Satveer Singh 2, Dhairya Raja, Omkar Joshi, Pranav Sankhe, Kayzen Vaz, OG-Rishikesh Surve) beat Soccer A-Z 1 (Shahid Qureshi).

Iron Born FC Under-21 3 (Alpesh Wagri, Anwar Ansari, Pranav Dhebare) beat Kapadia Nagar FC Under-21 0.