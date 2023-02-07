Mumbai Football Association League: Perambra strikes 2 in Sellebrity narrow win

A Sellebrity FC player (left) and Rudra FC player challenge for ball possession during their Elite Div match of the MFA League |

Mumbai, February 6: Sellebrity FC struck prime form to overcome Rudra FC by a fightimng 2-1 margin an Elite Div (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

In a hard-fought encounter, Sellebrity FC was well-served by their dashing striker Ritesh Perambra who scored both the goals tot secure the win. Perambra opened the scoring with a strike in the very second minute.

A determined Rudra FC fought back and managed to cancel out Sellebrity’s lead with Mohammed Baig scoring the equalizer in the ninth minute of the second period. But, Perambra was against on target scoring the second goal in the last minute of the match to help Sellebrity snatch a tense win and pocket the full three points.

In another Elite Div encounter, Millat FC and Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. 1 Merick Fernandes scored for Millat FC before Mikhail Kazi scored for JMJ Sports Club and to share two points with Millat.

Earlier, a depleted United City FC dropped two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Future Stars Academy in a Second Division match. After a barren first half, United City who were not at full strength against the run of play took the lead through Rushikesh Jadhav’s strike in the 55th minute. But, Future Stars fought back and managed to score the equalizer through Partitosh Gohil in the 73rd minute.

Results – Second Div: United City FC 1 (Rushikesh Jadhav) drew with Future Stars Academy 1 (Paritosh Gohil).

Rizvi Ceramics 1 (Nikhil Ghorpade) drew with Oranje FC 1 (Sharan Shetty).

Elite Div: Sellebrity FC 2 (Ritesh Perambra 2) beat Rudra FC 1 (Mohammed Baig).

Millat FC 1 (Merick Fernandes) drew with Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1 (Mikhail Kazi).