 Mumbai: Food delivery man arrested in Govandi for snatching high-end phones, gold chains
The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, was arrested after six cases were registered against him at various police stations, including Tilak Nagar and Pant Nagar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Representative Image

A 30-year-old food delivery man has been apprehended by the police on charges of snatching high-end mobile phones and gold chains. The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, was arrested after six cases were registered against him at various police stations, including Tilak Nagar and Pant Nagar.

Accused Traced through CCTV Footage and Delivery Records

The investigation into the matter began when a woman reported her phone being snatched in the Ghatkopar east area. Police examined CCTV footage, which led them to identify Khan picking up a delivery from a restaurant in Govandi. By gathering information from the restaurant and nearby locations, the police were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Recovered Items and Surprising Connections Uncovered

During Khan's arrest, the police seized two iPhones and two Samsung phones, one of which belonged to the complainant. Astonishingly, another Samsung phone was found to belong to an individual who had reported a similar incident to the Pant Nagar police jurisdiction on May 23. This unexpected connection further solidified the case against Khan.

Financial Troubles Cited as Motive

Khan confessed that he committed these robberies due to financial difficulties faced by his family. The income from his delivery job was insufficient to meet their needs, leading him to resort to illegal means.

A case has been registered against Khan under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently interrogating him to gather more information about his previous criminal activities and uncover any additional incidents he may have been involved in.

